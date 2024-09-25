Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS for providing business and management consultancy services

Adani Enterprises(AEL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company Adani GCC on 24 September 2024 The Certificate of Incorporation for the same is received on 25 September 2024. The company will provide all kinds of services including business transformation services and back office services including Finance & Accounts, Human Resources, Information Technology Services (ITS), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Digital Transformation Services (DTS), Data Entry, Processing, Mining & Analytics, Business Process Management, Services & Consulting, supply-chain, procurement, administrative, logistical and other support services of all kinds on shared basis.

