Infosys collaborates with Polestar to establish a tech hub in Bengaluru

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement aims to create a base for Polestar's development of in-car infotainment, Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX), and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will also leverage in-tech, its latest acquisition in the R&D space, to complement the engagement.

Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development center in Bengaluru, India. This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics. It also supports Polestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerates direct-toconsumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering. Polestar will benefit from leveraging Infosys' strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, and Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.