Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2981.7, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.88% in last one year as compared to a 23.7% rally in NIFTY and a 41.04% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2981.7, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 24344.15. The Sensex is at 79920.9, down 0.63%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 5.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9263.1, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.65 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2976.9, down 0.53% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 20.88% in last one year as compared to a 23.7% rally in NIFTY and a 41.04% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 121.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian passport weakens: Why the rich are in a rush to move out of India

India needs to monetise assets to support spending, says JPMorgan

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; BSE SmallCap index up 2%; MMTC, IFCI zoom up to 20%

Pvt sector needs to step up, match govt's efforts: Anand Mahindra

Schaeffler India zooms 7% on robust June quarter show; topline grows 15%

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story