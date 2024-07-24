Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2981.7, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.88% in last one year as compared to a 23.7% rally in NIFTY and a 41.04% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2981.7, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 24344.15. The Sensex is at 79920.9, down 0.63%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 5.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9263.1, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.65 lakh shares in last one month.

