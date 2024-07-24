Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales decline 11.27% to Rs 522.01 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 522.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 588.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales522.01588.34 -11 OPM %7.767.21 -PBDT27.2029.60 -8 PBT6.065.28 15 NP3.41-14.47 LP

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

