Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.37% to Rs 241.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1874.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2227.521874.00 19 OPM %14.6814.16 -PBDT359.69286.82 25 PBT335.67262.56 28 NP241.14203.71 18
