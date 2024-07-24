Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2024 quarter

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.37% to Rs 241.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1874.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2227.521874.00 19 OPM %14.6814.16 -PBDT359.69286.82 25 PBT335.67262.56 28 NP241.14203.71 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; BSE SmallCap index up 2%; MMTC, IFCI zoom up to 20%

Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meet over 'discriminatory' 2024 Budget

LIVE: SC says panel of eminent persons should engage with farmers to end Shambu road blockade

Thyrocare Tech stock skyrockets 17% post Q1FY25 results; details here

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens near Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story