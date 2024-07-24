Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.37% to Rs 241.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1874.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2227.521874.0014.6814.16359.69286.82335.67262.56241.14203.71

