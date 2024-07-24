Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 843.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 57.05 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 843.48% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 57.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.0580.80 -29 OPM %3.75-1.86 -PBDT6.171.98 212 PBT5.440.58 838 NP4.340.46 843

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

