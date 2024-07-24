Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 843.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 57.05 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 843.48% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 57.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.0580.803.75-1.866.171.985.440.584.340.46

