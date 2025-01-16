Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 1.68%

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2428.3, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2428.3, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 2.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8280.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2444.45, up 2.31% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 18.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 100.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

