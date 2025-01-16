Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.75, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.59% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 9.17% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.75, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 6.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8280.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

