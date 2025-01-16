Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.3, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 9.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.3, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 5.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8280.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 604.5, up 2.03% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 7.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 9.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

