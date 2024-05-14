Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3024.35, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3024.35, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 3.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3047.5, up 5.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 115.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

