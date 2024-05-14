Adani Energy Solutions Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1030.5, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.59% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.45% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1030.5, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has slipped around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38868.15, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 186.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

