Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 2.41%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1756.4, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 3.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38868.15, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

