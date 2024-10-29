Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 68.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.01% to Rs 486.88 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 68.90% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.01% to Rs 486.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.486.88258.9616.6910.16115.7462.51109.4157.5683.0849.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News