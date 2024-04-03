Adani Green crosses 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that it has surpassed 10,000 megawatt (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable and clean power to the national grid.

AGELs operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The milestone is a testament to AGEL and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 MW renewable energy by 2030, it added.

The firms 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

AGEL is setting a precedent for how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitization, a robust supply chain network, and long-term infrastructure financing, combined with sustainable practices, can drive the clean energy transition and decarbonization on a giga scale, the company stated in the press release.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage.

In terms of its contribution to Indias renewable energy goals, AGEL is working on greenfield expansion in Indias renewable energy sector; represents about 11% of the countrys installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity; contributes to over 15% of Indias utility-scale solar installations, and has created over 3,200 direct green jobs, the power generation company added.

Further, AGEL said that it is developing the worlds largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. It has operationalized 2,000 MW cumulative solar capacity (i.e. over 6% of the planned 30,000 MW) within 12 months of commencing work.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 103 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.57% to Rs 2,675 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,256 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

