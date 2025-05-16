Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy has allotted 54,55,584 equity shares of the Company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 1,470.75/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 54,55,584 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 1,110.56 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Ardour.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 160,97,11,829 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

