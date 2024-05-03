Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Longview Tea Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Longview Tea Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Longview Tea Company reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.33 -100 1.171.36 -14 OPM %0-9.09 --34.19-50.00 - PBDT0.300.16 88 1.860.11 1591 PBT0.290.15 93 1.820.07 2500 NP0.21-0.06 LP 1.52-0.16 LP

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

