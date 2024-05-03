Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.49% to Rs 30.99 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.49% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.86% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 101.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

