Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 1.68%

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 1.68% today to trade at Rs 1239.55. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.36% to quote at 5810.17. The index is down 5.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CESC Ltd decreased 0.72% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 27.11 % over last one year compared to the 16.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 24.52% over last one month compared to 5.45% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20236 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2173.65 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 870.9 on 27 Nov 2024.

