Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 3.66%

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Tejas Networks Ltd gained 3.66% today to trade at Rs 1390. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.86% to quote at 2952.78. The index is up 3.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.53% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 38.29 % over last one year compared to the 16.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 6.25% over last one month compared to 3.19% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14023 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 652.05 on 28 Mar 2024.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

