Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and could pose systemic risks in the coming future: RBI Dy Guv Rao

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Addressing an international conference, organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS), here, RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao said that climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and are envisaged to pose systemic risks in the coming future. The climate-specific vulnerabilities interplay with real economy and financial sector vulnerabilities can lead to financial stability risks. In this context, it is essential to build capabilities to ensure correct assessment of these risks and put in place suitable adaptation and mitigation measures, he said. Transparency and capacity building are going to be the key differentiators and we need to collectively move in this direction. We have a huge responsibility ahead of us and I am hopeful that together we will be able to provide a definitive roadmap for sustainable growth and environment for the future generations, the Dy guv added.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

