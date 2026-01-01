Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.18%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3753, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.14% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3753, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 26156.4. The Sensex is at 85236.73, up 0.02%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28189.6, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3776, up 1.14% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 16.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.14% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.