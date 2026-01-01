Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.65, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% slide in NIFTY and a 0.7% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.65, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 26156.4. The Sensex is at 85236.73, up 0.02%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.07% in last one month.