Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35325.65, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 293.45, up 1.47% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 25.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% jump in NIFTY and a 0.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.