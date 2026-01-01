Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1055.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.51% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% jump in NIFTY and a 0.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35325.65, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1063.4, up 3.15% on the day.