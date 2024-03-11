Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,000 MW solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,000 MW solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat

Mar 11 2024
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalized cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy at the world's largest RE park at Khavda, Gujarat. With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030.

AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The world's largest RE plant of 30 GW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, five times the size of Paris. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs.

Leveraging the proven project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, technological expertise of Adani New Industries (ANIL), operational excellence of AIMSL, robust supply chain, AGEL is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer.

Innovative solutions are being deployed at Khavda to integrate sustainable practices. AGEL has committed to deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase the energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region. This will enable AGEL's water neutrality goals aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Mar 11 2024

