Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy redeems USD 750 million Holdco Notes

Adani Green Energy redeems USD 750 million Holdco Notes

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has completed redemption of all outstanding USD 750 million 4.375% Holdco Notes due on 8 September 2024. This follows AGEL's announcement, in January 2024, to fully backstop the Holdco Notes through a fully funded redemption reserve account maintained eight months prior to the redemption date to facilitate full redemption of Holdco Notes upon maturity in compliance with applicable guidelines.

Issued in September 2021, the three-year Holdco Notes have supported AGEL's high-growth objectives. During the period, AGEL's capacity has increased more than three-fold from 3.5 GW to 11.2 GW, registering a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 48%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AGEL's overall capital management philosophy has remained focused on loterm value creation through asset development and positioned AGEL as a self-propelled growth engine. It also emphasizes the structured approach to accomplish credit metrics akin to investment grade profile for its underlying debt capital raise program. With this, AGEL is committed to having capital market issuances tailored for loterm infra asset class supported through the predictable and robust cashflow stream to attain long curve emulating underlying asset life.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Playing 11, live toss timings and streaming

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Odisha coast near Puri: IMD

South Korea summit to target 'blueprint' for use of AI in military

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens down 170pts, Nifty at 24,800; FMCG, IT gain, Metal, O&G fall

F&O Insights: Options data hint Nifty may fall to 24,500; FIIs pare longs

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story