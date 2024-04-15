Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd surged 7.34% to Rs 523.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd spiked 6.22% to Rs 7075.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2063 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd soared 6.14% to Rs 4827.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5399 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd rose 4.95% to Rs 201.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd exploded 4.89% to Rs 278.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

