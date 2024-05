Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that in April 2024, the company handled 36.2 MMT of total cargo, which is a good 12% YoY growth. Growth recorded across most domestic ports, with Dhamra Port recording its highest ever monthly cargo of 4.38 MMT.

Growth was recorded across the three broad cargo categories i.e., Dry (+7% YoY), Liquid & Gas (+29%), and Container (+14%).

Growth in logistics segment continued with rail volumes up 5% YoY to 49,430 TEUs and GPWIS volumes increasing by 26% to ~1.8 MMT.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News