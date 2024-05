Ester Industries has entered into a joint venture agreement with Loop Industries Inc. (Loop), a Company under the laws of State of Nevada with principal office at Quebec, Canada, to incorporate a joint venture company in India for the purpose of engaging in the business of manufacture of DMT and/or MEG through depolymerisation of PET and/or Polyester waste using patented Loop technology.

