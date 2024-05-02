Tata Motors, Havells India and Adani stocks in spotlight

The companys consolidated net profit surged 71.54% to Rs 168 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 168 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.09% YoY to Rs 1,167 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions: The adani group company reported 9.48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 381.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 348.25 crorein the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Revenue jumped 3.15% to Rs 4,706.85 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 4,562.73 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Vedant Fashions: The Manayavar owned company s consolidated net profit increased 6.36% to Rs 116 crore on 6.3% increase in revenue to Rs 363 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. The board has declared a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adani Wilmar: The FMCG Companys consolidated net profit climbed 67.45% to Rs 156.75 crore as compared with Rs 93.61 core in Q4 FY23. Revenue declined 4.58% YoY to Rs 13,238.04 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 13,872.64 crore in Q4 FY23.

Havells India: The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.8% YoY to Rs 447 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue jumped 12% to Rs 5,442 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 4,859 crore in Q4 FY23.

Adani Power: The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.78% to Rs 2,737.24 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue jumped 30.47%YoY to Rs 13,363.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Godrej Group: The Godrej family will split 127 year old conglomerate into two branches, Adi and Nadir Godrej will hold Godrej Industries and its five listed entities while cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will get unlisted Godrej & Boyce.

Tata Motors : The auto majors total sales jumped 11.4%YoY to 77,521 units in Q4 FY24. The domestic sales stood at 76,399 units, up 12%YoY. In Q4 FY24, total commercial vehicles sales grew 31% year-on-year to 29,538 units and passenger vehicle sales (including EV) increased 2%YoY to 47,983 units.

Escorts Kubota : The agri machinery business division sales decline marginally to 7,515 units for April 2024 as compared with 7,565 units sold in April 2023. Domestic sales fell 1.2%YoY to 7,252 units while exports jumped 10.9%YoY to 347 units in April 2024.

Wipro: The IT major said that it has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News