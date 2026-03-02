Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports achieves 16% YoY growth in handled cargo in Feb'26

Adani Ports achieves 16% YoY growth in handled cargo in Feb'26

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the operational performance highlights for month of February 2026:

- During Feb'26, APSEZ handled 42.5 MMT of total cargo (+16% YoY). The growth was led by containers (+14% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY).

- YTD Feb'26, APSEZ handled 454.7 MMT of total cargo (+11% YoY), driven by containers (+20% YoY).

- Logistics rail volume during Feb'26 stood at 52,101 TEUs (+3% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (-8% YoY)

- Logistics rail volume during YTD Feb'26 stood at 640,280 TEUs (+10% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 19.7 MMT (-1% YoY)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

