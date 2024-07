Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that for Jun'24, the company clocked 37 MMT of cargo volume (+12% YoY), led by growth in Containers (+33% YoY) and Liquids & Gas (+8% YoY). Kattupalli Port handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 1.36 MMT.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2024, APSEZ clocked 109 MMT of total cargo (+7.5% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+18%) and Liquids & Gas (+11%).

Within the logistics segment, quarterly rail volumes stood at 156,590 TEUs (+19% YoY) and GPWIS volumes were at 5.56 MMT (+28% YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News