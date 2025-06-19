Adani Ports drops 9.24% in seven days as Israel-Iran tensions escalate

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone India fell 2.50% to Rs 1,338, extending losses for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone lost 9.24% in seven consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 1474.35 on 10 June 2025.

On the BSE, 57,330 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,604.15 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 993.85 on 21 Nov 2024.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past month, down 4.89% compared with a 1.14% fall in the Sensex.

The counter had underperformed the market in the past year and fell 7.40% as against a 5.29% jump in the Sensex. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 23.593. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading below its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 1,407.28 and 1,432.13, respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in the near term. The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has come under pressure due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The decline is primarily attributed to the companys significant exposure to Haifa Port in Israel.

According to reports, Iranian missile strikes have caused significant damage to several important sites in Israel. This includes the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building, hospitals, state media offices, and other infrastructure. There have been multiple reports of civilian casualties and injuries. Today marks the seventh day of the Israel-Iran war, with ongoing missile attacks aimed at central and northern Israel. Investors are being cautious as they closely monitor developments in the region and their possible effects on Adani Ports international operations. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India, with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the east coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry).