China's benchmark drop 0.79%

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday after a hawkish commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve and amid an ongoing geopolitical unrest in Middle East.

The Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee's economic projections showed unemployment and inflation rising higher than officials previously thought due to tariff-related uncertainties.

Elsewhere, the Trump administration offered few clues about whether the U.S. will join Israel's offensive aimed at destroying Tehran's nuclear program.

The dollar was firm in Asian trade, sending gold prices down below $3,360 per ounce. Oil prices rose about 1 percent on fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt Middle East oil exports.