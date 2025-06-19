Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; PSU bank shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor cuts today, extending their losing streak for third day in a row, amid ongoing escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Further impacting sentiment was the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates, with the central bank projecting elevated inflation and slower economic growth ahead. Market direction will likely continue to be shaped by these geopolitical developments, with investors closely tracking crude oil prices and broader global events. The Nifty settled below the 24,800 level.

Barring auto index all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red with PSU bank, media and realty shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 82.79 points or 0.10% to 81,361.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 18.80 points or 0.08% to 24,793.25. in the past three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 0.53% and 0.61%, respectively. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1.77%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 966 shares rose and 3,011 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions received bids for 1,20,92,026 shares as against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Thursday (19 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (18 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (20 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 222 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 2.04% to 6,734.30. The index declined 3.14% for the three consecutive trading sessions. Central Bank of India (down 3.81%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 3.75%), UCO Bank (down 3.36%), Bank of India (down 3.31%), Union Bank of India (down 3.07%), Canara Bank (down 3.06%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.46%), Indian Bank (down 2.16%) and Bank of Baroda (down 2.04%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Elxsi fell 3.27%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market. Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 1.61% after the company announced that it has secured a maintenance contract worth Rs 18.88 crore from Varanasi-Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway. AAVAS Financiers shed 0.35%. The companys board executive committee has approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.45%. The company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Garware Technical Fibres AS (GTF AS), in Norway.

Marksans Pharma slipped 1.24%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for the product Oxybutynin hydrochloride Oral Solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA). Puravankara advanced 1.18% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 272 crore from Tru Dwellings. Elcid Investments fell 0.89%. The company announced that Ragini Vakil, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company has tendered her resignation with effect from 18 June 2025. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 187 points. Wall Street will be shut on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday, with regular trading set to resume Friday.

European shares declined on Thursday, as investors awaited the Bank of Englands rate decision due at midday. Norways central bank has cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Norges Bank had in March suggested it was expecting to cut its key sight deposit rate in June, and followed through. The Swiss National Bank has cut interest rates by a further 25 basis points to 0% adding to concerns over a potential return to negative rates. Most Asian stocks ended lower as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserves widely expected decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Adding to the cautious mood, ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran continued to weigh on sentiment.

Taiwans central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, as widely expected, given the islands robust tech-driven economy and moderating inflation, and maintained its economic growth outlook for the year. The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 5.25% for a second time this year and signaled theres scope for further easing with inflation likely to remain modest and economic growth at risk from global uncertainties. As expected, the Fed held its benchmark rate steady at 4.25%-4.5% on Wednesday, marking no change since December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the committee would wait to assess the inflationary impact of President Trumps tariff measures before considering any policy shifts.