Adani Ports' handled cargo volumes jump 26% in Jan'24

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that the company handled cargo volumes of 35.1 MMT in the month of January 2024, implying a robust 26% YoY increase.

This growth is primarily guided by Dry Bulk (+46% YoY) and Container (+13%) cargo types. The company's Gangavaram Port recorded its lifetime high monthly cargo volume at 4 MMT.

With 346.3 MMT of total cargo handling in the initial 10 months (Apr'23-Jan'24) of FY24, APSEZ has already surpassed the total cargo volumes handled (~339 MMT) in the 12 months of FY23.

Logistics volumes continue to witness record growth with YTD rail volumes of around 489,00 TEUs (+20% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of 16 MMT (+42%). In Jan'24, the GPWIS volumes continue to be at a record high of ~1.9 MMT.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

