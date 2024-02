At meeting held on 02 February 2024

The Board of NIIT at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Sonu Halan Bhasin (DIN: 02872234) as an Additional Director (Non-executive/ Independent) of the Company with effect from 02 February 2024 for a term of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

