Adani Ports jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 3,023 cr

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rallied 5.61% to Rs 1,285.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 50.02% to Rs 3,023 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,015 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 6896.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 50.87% YoY to Rs 3,531.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 5,006 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 24% as compared with Rs 4,044 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, APSEZ recorded a cargo volume of 118 million metric tons (MMT), registering growth of 8% YoY.

The company informed that its FY26 guidance, forecasting revenue between Rs 36,000- Rs 38,000 crore, EBITDA of Rs 21,000-22,000 crore, capex of Rs 11,000 crore- Rs 12,000 crore and Port cargo volume between 505-515 MMT.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.76% to Rs 11,092.31 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 8,110.64 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.09% YoY to Rs 3,0475.33 crore in FY25.

Also Read

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, APSEZ, said, Our record-breaking performance in FY25crossing Rs 11,000 crore in PAT and handling 450 MMT cargois a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution, we have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth.

From Mundra crossing 200 MMT, to Vizhinjam rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs, to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshoreevery milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the worlds largest ports and logistics platform. With robust fundamentals, industry-leading ESG ratings and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we are well-positioned for even greater strides in FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY25, the company has fixed record date as Friday, 13 June 2025. If declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, dividend shall be paid on or after June 26, 2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News