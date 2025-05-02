Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals' Unit VII receives WHO Geneva prequalification

SMS Pharmaceuticals' Unit VII receives WHO Geneva prequalification

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that Unit VII manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has received prequalification approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Geneva.

The company added, "This significant milestone enhances our global regulatory standing and enables the company to increase its presence in the global market for Anti-Retroviral (ARV) APIs."

Commenting on this achievement, P. Vamsi Krishna, Executive Director, stated: The WHO Geneva prequalification reflects the company's strong compliance with stringent international regulatory standards, reinforcing its reputation for quality, reliability, and global competitiveness."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laxmi Organic receives Environmental Clearance for its upcoming synthetic organic chemicals unit in Dahej

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 24,300

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 7% YoY in April'25

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.35% in Mar-25

Praveg handsover its Bangaram Island Resort to Indian Hotels Co

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story