Adani Ports lists its unsecured senior notes on NSEIX

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has issued unsecured senior notes (Notes) from time to time, which are currently listed on Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) as well as on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX), as per following details:Particulars Listed on SGX Listed on India INX U.S.$500,000,000 4.0% Senior Notes due 2027
Yes
-U.S.$750,000,000 4.20% Senior Notes due 2027
Yes
YesU.S.$750,000,000 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029
Yes
-U.S.$500,000,000 3.10% Senior Notes due 2031
Yes
YesU.S.$300,000,000 3.828% Senior Notes due 2032
Yes
YesU.S.$450,000,000 5.00% Senior Notes due 2041
Yes
Yes
The Company has on 23 September, 2024, listed the aforesaid Notes on the NSE IFSC (NSEIX).
