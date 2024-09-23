Adani Ports lists its unsecured senior notes on NSEIX

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has issued unsecured senior notes (Notes) from time to time, which are currently listed on Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) as well as on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX), as per following details:

Particulars Listed on SGX Listed on India INX U.S.$500,000,000 4.0% Senior Notes due 2027

Yes

-

U.S.$750,000,000 4.20% Senior Notes due 2027

Yes

Yes

U.S.$750,000,000 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029

Yes

-

U.S.$500,000,000 3.10% Senior Notes due 2031

Yes

Yes

U.S.$300,000,000 3.828% Senior Notes due 2032

Yes

Yes

U.S.$450,000,000 5.00% Senior Notes due 2041

Yes