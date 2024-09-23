HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 723.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.68% in last one year as compared to a 31.48% jump in NIFTY and a 25.43% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 723.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25867.5. The Sensex is at 84684.03, up 0.17%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.3% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24789.2, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 723.15, up 1.62% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 12.68% in last one year as compared to a 31.48% jump in NIFTY and a 25.43% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 93.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

