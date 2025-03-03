Adani Ports records 3% YoY growth in Feb'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) delivered a monthly cargo volume of 35.6 MMT in February 2025, marking a 3% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The growth in cargo volumes was led by containers (up 16% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 12% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 408.7 MMT of total cargo (up 7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (up 20% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 9% YoY).

The company's YTD February 2025 logistics rail volumes were 0.58 million TEUs (up 8% YoY), and GPWIS was at 19.9 MMT (up 11% YoY).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.12% to Rs 2,520.26 crore on 15.07% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,963.55 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 2.18% to Rs 1,046.85 on the BSE.

