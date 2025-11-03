Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 6% increase in cargo volume in Oct'25

Adani Ports records 6% increase in cargo volume in Oct'25

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced its operational performance for Oct'25:

During Oct'25, APSEZ handled port cargo volume of 40.2 MMT (+6% YoY), led by containers (+24% YoY).

YTD Oct'25, APSEZ handled 284.4 MMT of port cargo (+10% YoY), led by containers (+21% YoY)

Logistics rail volume during Oct'25 stood at 60,387 TEUs (+16% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (-6% YoY)

Logistics rail volume during YTD Oct'25 stood at 418,793 TEUs (+15% YoY). YTD Oct'25 GPWIS volume stood at 12.7 MMT (+1% YoY).

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

