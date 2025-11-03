Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SML Isuzu hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 3,187.90 after the company reported a robust 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,059 units in October 2025, compared with 801 units sold in the same month last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales jumped 29% to 507 units in October 2025 from 394 units in October 2024, while passenger vehicle sales soared 36% YoY to 552 units.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India forex reserves fall by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 464.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 60.31% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story