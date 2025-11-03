Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 220,894 units in October 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to 206,434 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 176,318 units (up 10.48% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 4,357 units (up 23.11% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) jumped 9.42% YoY to 189,590 units, total export sales decreased by 5.61% YoY to 31,304 units sold in October 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production rose 8.36% to 192,139 units in October 2025 as against 177,312 units recorded in October 2024.

In October25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 188,624 units, up 8.61% from 1,73,662 units produced in October 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,515 units in October 2025, registering a YoY decline of 3.69%. Meanwhile, the company announced its Q2 results during market hours on Friday, 31 October 2025. The company reported a 7.29% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit to Rs 3,293.1 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 (Q2 FY26), compared to Rs 3069.2 crore in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever net sales of Rs 40,135.9 crore in Q2 FY26, up 12.77% as against Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 4,251 crore in Q2 FY26, down 16.65% year on year (YoY). Domestic wholesales declined 5.1% year-on-year to 440,387 units in the quarter, as customers postponed purchases in anticipation of GST-driven price reductions starting September 22. In contrast, exports saw strong growth, rising 42.2% to 110,487 units, the highest-ever quarterly figure. Overall, total sales volume increased 1.7% year-on-year, reaching 550,874 units for the quarter. On a half-year basis, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 7,004.8 crore in H1 FY 2025-26, up from Rs 6,719.1 crore in the same period last year. The firm also achieved its highest-ever half-yearly net sales of Rs 76,760.6 crore, compared to Rs 69,464.4 crore in H1 FY 2024-25.