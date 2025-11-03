GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 338.04 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles declined 22.28% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 338.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 304.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.338.04304.6210.898.9036.5828.6921.7215.9216.0120.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News