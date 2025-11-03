ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 464.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 3395.59 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 464.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 636.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 3395.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3664.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3395.593664.486.200.69-280.41-528.58-678.07-913.70-464.18-636.73

