Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 21.16% to Rs 3053.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2520.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7963.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9704.597963.55 22 OPM %59.6260.30 -PBDT5141.114153.48 24 PBT3756.803047.72 23 NP3053.612520.26 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content