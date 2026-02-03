Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 21.16% to Rs 3053.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2520.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7963.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9704.597963.55 22 OPM %59.6260.30 -PBDT5141.114153.48 24 PBT3756.803047.72 23 NP3053.612520.26 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 32.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit rises 9.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Gabriel India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network executes MoU with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story