Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 47.20% to Rs 3112.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 6956.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6247.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

