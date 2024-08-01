Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.91 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 217.96 crore

Net loss of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 217.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales217.96200.76 9 OPM %7.325.96 -PBDT-2.04-1.70 -20 PBT-20.68-15.77 -31 NP-6.9123.77 PL

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

